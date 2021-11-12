C$ extends weekly losing streak as yield advantage narrows

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against the greenback on Friday but held near its weakest level

in more than five weeks, which it hit as oil prices fell and the

gap in yields between Canadian and U.S. bonds receded.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2546 to the

greenback, or 79.71 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest

intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.2604.

For the week, the currency was down 0.7%, its fourth

straight weekly decline.

“Softer crude prices and some marginal narrowing in

CAD-positive yield spreads have weighed on CAD sentiment this

week,” strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said

in a note.

The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields narrowed by

2.6 basis points to 47.3 basis points in favor of the Canadian

bond. Earlier this month, it was as wide as 60 basis points.

The declining yield advantage comes after data this week

showed an acceleration in U.S. inflation, which raised

expectations that the Federal Reserve would bring forward an

increase to interest rates.

The prospect of more rapid Fed tightening has boosted the

U.S. dollar and weighed on the price of oil, one of

Canada’s major exports.

U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 1% lower at

$80.79 a barrel.

Canada’s COVID-19 cases are creeping higher as cold weather

approaches, health officials said, and more restrictive public

health measures may be needed if cases continue to climb.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve. The 10-year yield eased 2.6 basis points to

1.671%, after on Wednesday touching its highest intraday level

in nearly one week at 1.706%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Grant

McCool)

