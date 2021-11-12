C$ extends weekly losing streak as yield advantage narrows

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against the greenback on Friday but held near its weakest level

in more than five weeks, which it hit as oil prices fell and the

gap in yields between Canadian and U.S. bonds receded.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2546 to the

greenback, or 79.71 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest

intraday level since Oct. 6 at 1.2604.

For the week, the currency was down 0.7%, its fourth

straight weekly decline.

“Softer crude prices and some marginal narrowing in