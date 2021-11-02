ByteDance to reorganize into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok

Article content BEIJING — TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance’s chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video platform full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters. The memo, which was sent by ByteDance co-founder Liang Rubo to staff on Tuesday, also outlined a major reshuffle at the Beijing-based company to create six business units (BUs). This is the biggest organizational change since ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming said in May he would step down as CEO https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-bytedance-co-founder-zhang-yiming-step-down-ceo-2021-05-20. Zhang remains chairman and has more than 50% of voting rights. Liang will officially take over from Zhang as CEO in December.

Article content Chew’s shift comes after ByteDance said in April that it did not have any imminent plans https://www.reuters.com/world/china/bytedance-says-it-has-no-recent-plans-public-listing-2021-04-23 for an IPO. It had been looking at a Hong Kong or New York listing, sources previously told Reuters. One of the world’s largest private companies, ByteDance had a valuation of about $300 billion in recent trades. Chew joined ByteDance as CFO in March and was appointed as TikTok CEO in May. Liang did not elaborate on replacement plans for the CFO role, but a person familiar with the matter said the company was not rushing to seek candidates to fill the position. ByteDance will also be reorganized into six units – TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, work collaboration unit Lark, business services unit BytePlus, gaming unit Nuverse, and education tech unit Dali Education, Liang said in the memo.