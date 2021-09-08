ByteDance in talks to borrow up to $5 billion

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man walks by a logo of Bytedance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

(Reuters) – ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with banks to borrow up to $5 billion to refinance debt and pay for overseas expansion, The Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/bytedance-in-talks-to-borrow-up-to-5-billion-to-fund-overseas-expansion on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company and the banks have discussed raising between $4 billion to $5 billion, but the exact size of the loan has not been finalised yet as the debt financing talks are still ongoing, the report said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR