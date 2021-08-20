Bybit Sponsors Legendary Organisation Team NAVI. By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Crypto Accelerating Esports: Bybit Sponsors Legendary Organisation Team NAVI.



The synergy between the two fastest growing industries, crypto and Esports, is ramping up as one of the most popular exchange platforms, Bybit, has announced a partnership with legendary esports organisation, team NAVI, also known as Natus Vincere.

This collaboration opens new doors for the crypto and Esports communities alike. The companies will combine their efforts to work on charity initiatives, school and student projects, as well as anti-hate and anti-bullying campaigns.

Bybit is excited at the prospect of introducing the Esports community to the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and of providing financial education to gamers who are looking to invest in digital currencies.

The world’s largest crypto trading competition, The World Series of Trading (WSOT), organized by Bybit, welcomes NAVI fans to put their competitive skills to the test in the 2021 edition of the competition, boasting a prize pool of up to, a record, $7.5 million.

The Booming Esports Industry

As competitive video games continue to expand into popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers have all started paying attention to the rising popularity of Esports.

Being part of popular culture has helped Esports rise to power through explosions in investment and revenue. Due to the pandemic, and the increased viewership that came with it, the Esports industry’s revenue is projected to surpass $1 billion in 2021. Esports have hit the stratosphere, in large part due to the social component of live streaming and gaming.

Video game-centric streaming platforms, like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, give fans a direct connection to players and teams, while more mainstream socials have allowed those connections to flourish.

Team NAVI made history in 2020 as one of the most viewed esports teams globally, with a fanbase of 18.4 million strong, and content with close to 600 million views on YouTube.

Alexander Pavlenko, CMO of NAVI, believes that the collaboration of esports and crypto was inevitable and bound to happen:

“Cryptocurrency and esports have much in common: They are new, fast-growing, and fascinating to keep watch and learn. We shall strive to show esports fans the actual value of digital-based communication by cryptocurrency platform Bybit and our team.

Also, we want to represent the esports world to cryptocurrency enthusiasts as a point of their interest. We hope to bring new game-changing and engaging projects to make esports a better place to play together.”

He said.

With an overwhelmingly young demographic, esports is predicted to be an “up only” industry, just as cryptocurrency finds its way into mainstream portfolios globally.

Many in the esports community will likely be keen to embrace a digital-first, borderless, and decentralized asset class. They will therefore be able to benefit from connecting with a fast-growing platform facilitating cryptocurrency.

“We are delighted to connect with one of the most iconic names in esports that provided 86.1 million hours of thrilling entertainment to audiences worldwide in 2020.

We are looking forward to unleashing the natural synergy between the crypto community and the athletes and creators in esports,”

said Ben Zhou, Co-founder, and CEO at Bybit.

Crypto, Accelerating Esports

Both of these emerging, fast-moving industries promise to be game-changers, charting the future of both finance and sports.

Bybit is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges on the market, with more than 2 million registered users worldwide.

The platform provides a professional, smart, intuitive, and innovative online trading and cloud mining experience for retail and institutional clients worldwide. The company is committed to creating a fair, transparent, and efficient exchange environment.

Bybit is kicking off its gaming season with NAVI to set a wide range of integrations and activities in motion.

As a global platform, Bybit has more plans to further integrate with the international esports community, onboarding global brands like Monster Energy, ASUS, Puma, Logitech (NASDAQ:), and other esport friendly sponsors.

Sharing its vision for a future shared with the global esports community, Bybit plans to introduce NAVI players during the upcoming WSOT 2021 contest, the premier gaming-themed event in the cryptocurrency community.

“We share the vision of real sportsmanship and the drive to be the best in the game. Whether you are in the business of innovative finance or competitive esports, to be a good player, you need to put in hard work, hone your craft and build a strategy. That’s why we are constantly on the lookout for partners in excellence,”

said Ben Zhou.

On The Flipside

For more profound collaboration between the two industries, more in-depth research will be needed, as well as technological innovations.

Merging the communities will not be a simple task, as not all gamers are crypto enthusiasts, and vice versa.

Why You Should Care?

The esports industry is on the rise, and with the industry’s revenue expected to surpass $1 billion in 2021, it is now a key player in the entertainment and digital industries.

Bybit is one of the fastest-growing crypto exchange platforms.

Bybit organizes the world’s largest crypto trading competition.

Collaboration between the two industries will serve to nurture innovative and creative ideas.

