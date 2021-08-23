Bybit Signs Two New Esports Partners in Sponsorship Spree for WSOT 2021 By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bybit Signs Two New Esports Partners in Sponsorship Spree for WSOT 2021

Bybit has just signed on two new exciting partners for its esports initiative.

Astralis and Alliance will both join NAVI in elevating Bybit’s global fanbase.

The three partners will be seen competing in the upcoming WSOT 2021 for a prize pool of $7.5M. Bybit is out on an esports sponsorship spree, and things are getting exciting. The crypto exchange has just signed on two additional professional gaming organizations for them to become part of its esports universe. The partners will take part in the upcoming WSOT 2021. The two organizations that made the cut today are Denmark-based Astralis, global frontrunners and the country’s national treasure in esports, as well as independent player-owned Alliance, hailing from Sweden. These partnerships mark t… Continue reading on CoinQuora