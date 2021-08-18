Bybit Announces Sponsorship of Legendary Esports Team NAVI By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bybit Announces Sponsorship of Legendary Esports Team NAVI



Fast-growing crypto exchange meets esports legend on a meteoric rise.

Bybit says this marks the beginning of its foray into esports collaborations.

NAVI players to participate in Bybit’s upcoming World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021.

KYIV, UKRAINE / August 18, 2021 / Bybit, one of the most popular exchanges for crypto lovers, has announced a multi-year partnership with esports team NAVI (“Natus Vincere”) today, scaling up synergy between two fastest growing industries that can only go up.

The sponsorship will put the Bybit name on the map in the esports space in a symbolic move to bring closer two creative communities that are shaping up to redefine finance and sports. The sponsorship will not only see the Bybit logo appear on NAVI’s jerseys, but also include impact-driven collaborations on charity initiatives, school and student projects, and anti-hate/anti-bullying campaigns.

Bybit has in store a series of activations to help NAVI fans put their competitiv…

