Buzz Cut At Venice Film Festival – Hollywood Life

Tiffany Haddish shocked us all when she debuted a new platinum buzz cut on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival & she looks stunning!

Tiffany Haddish, 41, completely shocked us when she arrived at the premiere of her new film The Card Counter with a completely new hairstyle during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 2. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous when she debuted a new platinum blonde buzz cut while rocking a strapless Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection gown. For the occasion, Tiffany’s hair was cut super short to her head and parted to the side – it was stunning.

Tiffany’s new haircut was done by Ray Christopher, who posted a photo of Tiffany’s new ‘do with the caption, “Tiffany, I am so proud of you, for being brave and really trusting your team .” Meanwhile, her platinum blonde hair was dyed by Greg Gilmore.

The reason we were so surprised to see Tiffany’s hair makeover was due to the fact that earlier that same day, she attended the photocall for The Card Counter and she had shoulder-length, straight blonde hair. For the carpet, she donned a spaghetti strap green Azeeza Fall 2020 midi dress with a flowy skirt, styled with metallic gold heels.

We think it is so cool and brave that Tiffany chose to shave all of her hair off and she looks flawless with both long and short hair, so she definitely rocked this new look.

Meanwhile, Tiffany wasn’t the only celebrity that debuted a hair makeover at the film festival. Kristen Stewart actually arrived in Italy on Sept. 2 sporting newly dyed strawberry blonde hair, which was a total change from her platinum blonde locks with black roots.