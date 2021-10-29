Buyout Boss Says Remote Work Is a Bad Fit for Private Equity

KPS, which invests in manufacturing companies, has required all its New York staff to be in the office five days a week since early September, provided they’re vaccinated. It’s the only approach that makes sense in the buyout world, according to Psaros, a former Bear Stearns banker.

“I’m sure flexible work is good for certain industries, but not in private equity,” Psaros, 54, said in an interview. “Private equity is an apprenticeship and relationship business, and you cannot apprentice by Zoom. You cannot learn by Zoom.”

While some Wall Street firms have been requiring key staff to show up at the office every day for at least a year, KPS’s demand that everyone do so makes it an outlier.

“You cannot compare the buzz and energy of everyone being back in the office working together, in conference rooms and walking around hallways, to a hybrid or remote workforce,” said Psaros, whose 82-person firm has offices in New York, Amsterdam and Germany. “Until we were all back, I had forgotten about the magic of working together in person.”