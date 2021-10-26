Buyers shell out $7M for unseen NFT collection By Cointelegraph

Nonfungible token (NFT) investors have poured $7 million into a Dutch auction that sold 50 tokens conferring ownership over digital artworks that will not be minted until December.

Tyler Hobbs, the artist behind the popular NFT series “Fidenza,” will launch 100 one-a-kind digital artworks in his latest collection “Incomplete Control” at the New York City-based Bright Moments gallery from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13.