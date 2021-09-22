Buy These 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Strengthen Your Retirement Portfolio By StockNews

© Reuters. Buy These 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Strengthen Your Retirement Portfolio



Given the low-interest-rate environment and current market volatility, dividend investing is gaining popularity. We think investors looking to hedge their retirement portfolios against market volatility could bet on dividend aristocrats Medtronic (NYSE:), Target (TGT), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and A. O. Smith (AOS). These stocks’ outstanding dividend growth histories make them the best predictable income sources amid the current uncertain market conditions. So please, read on.The resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues to be a major concern for investors. Furthermore, the liquidity crisis at China’s Evergrande Group, which has jolted global markets, is expected to keep the market under pressure. While the Federal Reserve today signaled that it could hike rates six to seven times by the end of 2024, it has kept interest rates at near-zero for now.

Given the market’s volatility and the low-interest-rate environment, investors are betting on dividend stocks to ensure a steady income stream. As a predictable income is essential for a retirement portfolio, investors looking to strengthen their retirement portfolios could bet on fundamentally sound dividend aristocrats. These blue-chip stocks possess healthy balance sheets and have a history of consistent dividend growth.

Medtronic plc (MDT), Target Corporation (NYSE:), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:), and A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) could be appropriate dividend aristocrats on which to bet now. These stocks are currently rated ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ in our proprietary stock-rating system.

