Buy These 2 Diagnostic & Research Stocks After Reporting Better Than Expected Earnings Results By StockNews

© Reuters. Buy These 2 Diagnostic & Research Stocks After Reporting Better Than Expected Earnings Results



While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of diagnostics and research services, the industry’s growth is expected to be sustained with increasing government funding and the prevalence of various chronic diseases that require therapies. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality diagnostics and research stocks Danaher Corporation (NYSE:) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX). These companies demonstrated strong financials, outperforming consensus earnings estimates in their last reported quarter. So, let’s discuss.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the diagnostics and research industry over the past year. And over the past few months, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases has further enhanced growth opportunities for several companies in this space. The prevalence of various chronic diseases and a rising demand for health care from an aging population should also drive the industry’s growth.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives and investments in the healthcare sector and the integration of advanced technologies bode well for the diagnostic and research industry. Indeed, the clinical diagnostic market is expected to reach $93.85 billion by 2026, registering a 6.1% CAGR.

Given this backdrop, we think the shares of diagnostic and research companies Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:) could be solid bets now because these companies topped analyst estimates for their third-quarter earnings.

Continue reading on StockNews