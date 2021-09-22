Buy the Dip Now! September Is the Prime for Crypto Investment By CoinQuora

Home Business Buy the Dip Now! September Is the Prime for Crypto Investment By...

  • Crypto analyst endorsed September as the best time to buy crypto.
  • Discussion ensued over the bearish nature of September.
  • Some of the comments feel may never reach $100 as envisaged.

It is that time of the year when panic sets in the crypto market. A tweet by one crypto analyst suggests that September is the best time to buy the dip. In detail, the Bitcoin Monthly Returns chart he shared on his tweet space shows a graphical representation of the market flow from 2013 up to 2021.

The major highlight of the chart is the month of September. Mostly highlighted in red, the chart sees a consistency that comes with September being bearish in the bitcoin chart. To date, this is the most fixed recurring pattern in Bitcoin.

