Buy the Dip Now! September Is the Prime for Crypto Investment By CoinQuora

Buy the Dip Now! September Is the Prime for Crypto Investment



Crypto analyst endorsed September as the best time to buy crypto.

Discussion ensued over the bearish nature of September.

Some of the comments feel may never reach $100 as envisaged.

It is that time of the year when panic sets in the crypto market. A tweet by one crypto analyst suggests that September is the best time to buy the dip. In detail, the Bitcoin Monthly Returns chart he shared on his tweet space shows a graphical representation of the market flow from 2013 up to 2021.

The major highlight of the chart is the month of September. Mostly highlighted in red, the chart sees a consistency that comes with September being bearish in the bitcoin chart. To date, this is the most fixed recurring pattern in Bitcoin.