Businesses set to raise prices and wages, adding to inflation concerns

Canadian businesses are planning to hike prices at the highest rate in more than a decade as inflation, supply-chain disruptions and labour shortages weigh on companies.

Small and medium firms expect to raise prices by 3.9 per cent over the next 12 months, according to a survey released this week by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. It is the highest bump in expectations since CFIB’s Business Barometer began publishing in 2009.

“Currently, input and labour shortages are key obstacles for firms as they have impeded their ability to restore sales and ramp up production,” Ksenia Bushmeneva, an economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, wrote in a note Thursday. “Consumer demand remains healthy, but meeting it amid shipment delays and higher input costs is a challenge.”

The latest results play into a broader debate surrounding inflation, which has surged to its fastest pace since 2003 to 4.4 per cent, at a time when the economic recovery has hobbled along against expectations. Early estimates of gross domestic product in September show little change from lower-than-expected growth of just 0.4 per cent in August, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The uneven recovery has already proven tricky for the Bank of Canada as it deals with inflation surging past its mandated target of between one and three per cent.