Burger King serves up free crypto with meal purchases By Cointelegraph

Fast-food chain Burger King has partnered with Robinhood (NASDAQ:) to give away free cryptocurrency to its customers — offering a compelling sign that appetites for digital assets are growing.
From Nov. 1 through Nov. 21, Burger King customers in the United States who spend $5 or more will be given free crypto, primarily in the form of (DOGE), the company announced Monday. A few lucky customers will have the opportunity to win a whole (BTC) or Ether (ETH). Users must register with Robinhood Crypto to receive the reward.
