Home Business Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands misses revenue estimates By Reuters

Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands misses revenue estimates By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

(Reuters) – Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as the Delta variant slowed a return to offices and a staffing crunch hit sales at its Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurants.

Total revenue rose to $1.50 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.34 billion a year earlier. IBES data from Refinitiv had estimated revenue of $1.53 billion.

The hamburger chain, like most rivals, has struggled to ensure its restaurants have sufficient staff, with its newly launched hand-breaded chicken sandwich also considered a labor-intensive product.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $221 million, or 70 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $145 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©