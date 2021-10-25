Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands misses revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as the Delta variant slowed a return to offices and a staffing crunch hit sales at its Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurants.
Total revenue rose to $1.50 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.34 billion a year earlier. IBES data from Refinitiv had estimated revenue of $1.53 billion.
The hamburger chain, like most rivals, has struggled to ensure its restaurants have sufficient staff, with its newly launched hand-breaded chicken sandwich also considered a labor-intensive product.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $221 million, or 70 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $145 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
