Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands misses revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo



(Reuters) – Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as the Delta variant slowed a return to offices and a staffing crunch hit sales at its Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurants.

Total revenue rose to $1.50 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.34 billion a year earlier. IBES data from Refinitiv had estimated revenue of $1.53 billion.

The hamburger chain, like most rivals, has struggled to ensure its restaurants have sufficient staff, with its newly launched hand-breaded chicken sandwich also considered a labor-intensive product.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $221 million, or 70 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $145 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.