Burberry’s revenue rebounds from pandemic By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Burberry logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



LONDON (Reuters) – British luxury brand Burberry said its revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of its financial year, driven by strong growth in mainland China, South Korea and the United States.

The company, which recently poached Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd to be its new chief executive, reported revenue of 1.21 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) for the six months to Sept. 25, up 45% at constant exchange rates.

Adjusted operating profit came in at 196 million pounds, nearly four times the level achieved a year ago and beating expectations.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)