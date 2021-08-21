Bunicorn Announces to Launch In-Game Tokenomic Model By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bunicorn Announces to Launch In-Game Tokenomic Model



Bunicorn has announced the launch of its upcoming in-game tokenomic model.

The launching event will mainly take place on August 30, this year.

Bunicorn’s tokenomic model will be a solution for problems that gamers face when in play-to-earn or NFT collective games.

Intense DeFi Game platform Bunicorn has announced on Twitter that they are preparing to launch an in-game tokenomic model. Notably, the event will mainly take place on August 30, 2021.

Notably, the Bunicorn’s in-game tokenomic model would consist of several different lessons learned from the best solutions to curb the existing problems associated with NFTs games. Meanwhile, this is the first time in history that Bunicorn is developing a tokenomic model for sustainable growth of play-to-earn schema.

Adding more to its functions, the tokenomic is of great importance within the Bunicorn ecosystem. Also, it would exist to eventually identify a strong token that is good for the Bunicorn gaming products more specifically to the Bunicorn Mobile Game in the future.

