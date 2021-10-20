Bundesbank President Weidmann quits, citing personal reasons By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, among the most conservative members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, is resigning from his post effective Dec 31, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

“I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf – for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally,” the Bundesbank quoted Weidmann as saying.

Weidmann is leaving the German central bank, which he has headed since May 2011, for personal reasons, the bank added.

