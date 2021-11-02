Bullish November? Here Are Some of the Top Cryptos To Stake This Q4 By CoinQuora

Bullish November? Here Are Some of the Top Cryptos To Stake This Q4



Crypto banter says November is the month for (DOT).

Kusama (KSM) and Render (RNDR) make the list of cryptos on a breakout.

Similarly, Algorand (ALGO) Fantom (FTM) and Enjin (ENJ) will see new waves.

The crypto industry is one that every crypto enthusiast has to keep up with at all times. In this technological digital asset space, no one is entirely informed. Therefore, information and acquiring more knowledge about this ever evolving sphere is inevitable.

In fact, even crypto experts also seek to research and get better facts about the market in order to make the right choices and stay enlightened. The volatility of the crypto market makes it almost impossible to determine the specific direction of the market. Although, everyone is currently enjoying the bullish market.

In light of this, according to the popular crypto interactive space on Youtube, Crypto Banter, history is repeating just like in 2017. Further, they stipulated that will have another big break just like it did four years ago. This time, they are looking for between $70 to $80 per BTC. The dominance is looking great but he feels the dominance percentage will reduce to 45-50% and will get to 60%.

Additionally, the belief that NFTs are just starting. Now, they can identify the true value of NFT and not just celebrating ‘all the junks’ that came out. Similarly, the purport that all NFTs will be stored in Arweave (AR) in the future because there are no protocols at the moment that does what AR does.

On altcoins, (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) recorded new highs, thereby championing the movement of altcoin dominance in the crypto space. For them, they are seeing DOT hitting $150-$250 this Q4. More so, with the Polkadot parachain launch in two days, they think this November is the Polkadot month as well as Kusama (KSM).

Specifically, Kusama (KSM) is known as a canary-net. Clearly, it is an experimental version of Polkadot. Chart-wise, Crypto Banter says they are looking at a great explosion on KSM and they are very bullish on it.

Moving forward is Render (RNDR) for them. They observed that Render is looking fantastic and may possibly have a breakout soon. They are seeing Render run up to $4 to $5 per RNDR. Algorand (ALGO) will surge to $10 in Q4, and Serum (SRM) to $30.

Port Finance (PORT) is another crypto recommended by Crypto Banter. However, they advised that it is a high risk investment. Lastly, Fantom (FTM) and Enjin (ENJ) are other good investments for people looking to make some fiat currency this Q4.

