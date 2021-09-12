Bull flag breakout pushes Avalanche toward $80 as AVAX price hits another record high By Cointelegraph

Avalanche (AVAX) looks poised to hit $80 as per a classic technical pattern after hitting a new high of over $65 on Sept. 12.

Dubbed as “Bull Flag,” the structure emerges as a brief sideways/downward trend following a strong price move higher. As a result, Bull Flags tend to look like downward sloping channels, represented by two parallel trendlines that trap the price action.

daily price chart featuring bull flag. Source: TradingView.com
AVAX/USD daily price chart featuring Bull Flag profit target. Source: TradingView.com
Blockchains and their TVL performances. Source: DeFi Llama
Benqi is the leading dapp by TVL in the Avalanche ecosystem. Source: DeFi Llama