Bulgaria lowers November gas prices after Gazprom deal

SOFIA — Bulgaria’s wholesale natural gas price will decrease in November after state gas provider Bulgargaz settled a dispute with Russia’s Gazprom and agreed additional gas deliveries at a lower cost, officials said on Monday.

Bulgargaz initially planned another 32% increase in gas prices from November. Gas prices in Bulgaria jumped by 36% in October, in line with high gas prices in Europe that have pushed up fuel bills and added to inflationary pressures.

After the agreement with Gazrpom, Bulgaria’s energy regulator approved on Monday a 1.4% decrease in the wholesale gas price to 93.2 levs ($55.22) per megawatt hour in November, interim Labour Minister Galab Donev said.