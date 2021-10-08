Building ‘OnlyFans on blockchain’ is a huge, untapped opportunity — Dfinity founder By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Dfinity founder Dominic Williams believes content creation platforms like OnlyFans are ripe for disruption now that decentralized technologies have become mainstream. He’s inviting developers to build a blockchain-driven content platform on Internet Computer (ICP) — a powerful general-purpose blockchain launched by Dfiniity Foundation earlier this year.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Williams discussed recent attempts by financial institutions to censor adult content creation on OnlyFans, as well as the general outlook on smart contract platforms.

Creator-driven platforms are ideal for decentralization

Dfinity’s grants program is keen to hear fresh ideas

Internet Computer won’t make obsolete