Buffett’s Cash Pile Tops Record With $149.2 Billion On Hand

(Bloomberg) — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now has a record amount of money to put to work. Berkshire's cash pile hit new heights at $149.2 billion of funds in the third quarter, surpassing a record set in early 2020, the company said in its earnings report Saturday. The fresh high came even as Buffett poured more money into buying back its own stock with $7.6 billion of repurchases in the period — the third-highest tally since the board changed its policy on buybacks in 2018.

Buffett has struggled with a high-class problem of having too much money in Berkshire's pockets and not enough chances to put that to work in higher-returning assets. With no major deals in recent quarters, Berkshire's chief executive officer has frequently turned to buybacks as one way to deploy the cash deluge. But even the heightened level of buybacks during the third quarter wasn't enough to keep Berkshire's coffers from swelling. The sprawling conglomerate has benefited as many of its vast array of businesses bounced back from the initial throes of the pandemic, which helped boost operating profit 18% in the third-quarter. Berkshire's railroad generated record earnings even as the industry grappled with supply chain pressures, while the company's energy businesses posted their highest profit in data going back to mid-2009.