Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosts operating profit, lower stock gains hurt net results By Reuters

(Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) Inc said on Saturday it has extended its rebound from the early stages of the pandemic, with improved results in many businesses offsetting a greater loss from insurance underwriting.
Berkshire also said it repurchased $7.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter, reflecting its need to put some cash to work as stock prices regularly set new highs and purchases of whole companies appear too expensive.
Quarterly operating profit rose 18% to $6.47 billion compared with $5.48 billion in the year-earlier period.
Net income declined 66% to $10.3 billion, or $6,882 per Class A share, from $30.1 billion, reflecting lower unrealized gains on Berkshire’s common stock holdings including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.