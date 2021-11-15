Buffett’s Berkshire cuts stakes in U.S. drugmakers, invests in drug royalty company By Reuters

(Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) Inc said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:) Co, as it pared its overall stock market investments.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:) Inc.

