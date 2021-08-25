Budweiser uses $120K to purchase ‘fan art’ NFT and Beer.eth domain By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Budweiser, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, appears to have unofficially sanctioned a piece of nonfungible token, or NFT, art after purchasing it for use on its Twitter (NYSE:) profile.
According to records from the OpenSea marketplace, the beer producer purchased a Budweiser-branded rocketship NFT on Aug. 24 for 8 Ether (ETH), or roughly $25,704. The company used the “Life of the Party” image, featuring three beer cans making up the body of a rocketship, for its official Twitter profile picture. At the time of publication, Budweiser’s 224,900 followers can still view the image.
