Budweiser uses $120K to purchase ‘fan art’ NFT and Beer.eth domain By Cointelegraph

Budweiser uses $120K to purchase ‘fan art’ NFT and Beer.eth domain

Budweiser, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, appears to have unofficially sanctioned a piece of nonfungible token, or NFT, art after purchasing it for use on its Twitter (NYSE:) profile. According to records from the OpenSea marketplace, the beer producer purchased a Budweiser-branded rocketship NFT on Aug. 24 for 8 Ether (ETH), or roughly $25,704. The company used the “Life of the Party” image, featuring three beer cans making up the body of a rocketship, for its official Twitter profile picture. At the time of publication, Budweiser’s 224,900 followers can still view the image. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph