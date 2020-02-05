Buckingham Palace denies that Harry and Meghan are working with a celebrity endorsement company

In recent news, several media reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had begun working with a celebrity endorsement firm, however, Buckingham Palace has stated that this is not true. Harper’s Bazaar was the first to report the news.

According to the media, the same company that has forged relationships with stars like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, Sheeraz Incorporated, announced that they would accept an offer from Prince Harry and Meghan.

The company's publication stated that they were receiving "requests for appearance and approval,quot; on behalf of the aforementioned royalty members. Buckingham Palace, however, denied this accusation and declared that it was simply not true.

Although the Palace denied the news, its publication has remained on its IG page. In addition, the founder of the organization, Sheeraz Hasan, turned to IG to explain that Meghan Markle was an actress before entering the royal family, hinting that this was where her loyalties were.

Sheeraz added that Sheeraz Incorporated has since been in contact with her team regarding all types of sponsorships and agreements. Hasan also said on Twitter that he had received a $ 2 million offer for Harry and Meghan to meet and greet in Dubai.

Near the beginning of the week, a spokesman for the couple denied the collaboration. Since Harry and Meghan announced that they retired from their positions in the royal family, fans and the media have wondered how they will pay for their lifestyle.

In the past, it was reported that Meghan was going to do a voiceover job, even for Disney. Reports claimed that Prince Harry had spoken with Disney CEO Bob Iger about doing voice over work for the company.

Ad

However, it was later revealed that the work was done on behalf of a charity. Interestingly, an audio recording of Harry presented him saying that Meghan had experience in the field, but the media reported that he only has one commercial under his belt.



Post views:

0 0