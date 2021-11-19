BTS Psych Secrets With James Roday And Dulé Hill

5. Who was your favorite Psych guest star?

Roday: I’ve had all of my friends who act on the show over the course of the series, so setting THEM aside (who include, but are not limited to: Jimmi Simpson, Michael Weston, and Dana Ashbrook), I’d have to go with someone I’d never met before, so I’m going with Ally Sheedy. It was a weird, twisty-turney casting process, we were looking at all genders for Mr. Yang, at one point we thought it was going to be Rutger Hauer from Blade Runner, and it couldn’t be further from that. She brought such a unique flavor to the role that only she could bring and it became one of my favorite roles on the show ever.

Dulé: I don’t know if you could beat Ally Sheedy. It was cool having Cary Elwes as Despereaux, but I’m going to go beyond the series and into the movies and say that my favorite addition to the Psych cinematic universe is Jazmyn Simon. (Writer’s note: Jazmyn is Dulé’s on-screen love interest AND IRL wife.)

6. Last, but not least, the PsychOs wanna know: where did the pineapple come from?

(Writer’s note: The pineapple is the official Psych mascot and there’s a hidden pineapple in every episode of the series.)

Dulé: It started in the pilot! The episode ends with Gus agreeing to go somewhere with Shawn and there’s just a pineapple on the fridge, like it wasn’t planned, I think it was just set decoration, and Roday — the improv genius that he is — picked it up and was like, “Hey, want me to slice this up for the road?” And that’s what started the whole thing. If I remember correctly, they were gonna take it out, and then they put it back in, and then they took it out again, but they settled on keeping it.

Roday: And that’s how close we were to having a different mascot [laughs].