South Korean megaband BTS has dropped Sony Group for marketing and distributing and agreed to a deal with Universal Music Group, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bts-drops-sony-for-universal-11634903732?mod=latest_headlines on Friday.

Sony Music and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)