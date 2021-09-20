BTS Celeb Instagrams From The 2021 Emmy Awards

We love getting a peak behind the star-studded curtain!
Kaley Cuoco showed off her relaxation method of wine and a good body rub:
Cecily Strong praised her glam team ahead of her big night:
Ken Jeong shared this snap of him and his wife en route to the ceremony:
Giancarlo Esposito sat statue still to get his makeup done:
Tessa Thompson gave her support and cuddles to nominee Michaela Coel:
Gillian Anderson celebrated 2 million followers on Instagram with a hydrating facial:
Renee Elise Goldsberry showed off her half-done hairstyle:
Ashley Nicole Black shared her crisis of having no conditioner for the show before thanking Jonathan Van Ness for his PR haircare package:
Niecy Nash posed on her staircase landing looking like a GODDESS:
Karamo arrived on the Emmy red carpet and showed off his crisp suit in slo-mo:
Susan Kelechi Watson jammed out to Lauryn Hill while de-puffing her eyes:
Mandy Moore gave a shoutout to her Emmy date, aka her breast pump:
Elizabeth Olsen’s hairstylist shared the back of her beautiful head along with details about his process for styling her hair:
Amber Ruffin showed off her many, many Emmy dress contenders:
And finally, Catherine Zeta-Jones showed how excited she was to use mascara during her glam:
