BTS Celeb Instagrams From The 2021 Emmy Awards

We love getting a peak behind the star-studded curtain!

1.

Holland Taylor shared this pic of her and Sarah Paulson getting their beautiful faces ready for their close-ups:

2.

Kaley Cuoco showed off her relaxation method of wine and a good body rub:

3.

Cecily Strong praised her glam team ahead of her big night:

4.

Ken Jeong shared this snap of him and his wife en route to the ceremony:

5.

Giancarlo Esposito sat statue still to get his makeup done:

6.

Tessa Thompson gave her support and cuddles to nominee Michaela Coel:

7.

Gillian Anderson celebrated 2 million followers on Instagram with a hydrating facial:

8.

Renee Elise Goldsberry showed off her half-done hairstyle:

9.

Ashley Nicole Black shared her crisis of having no conditioner for the show before thanking Jonathan Van Ness for his PR haircare package:

10.

Niecy Nash posed on her staircase landing looking like a GODDESS:

11.

Karamo arrived on the Emmy red carpet and showed off his crisp suit in slo-mo:

12.

Susan Kelechi Watson jammed out to Lauryn Hill while de-puffing her eyes:

13.

Mandy Moore gave a shoutout to her Emmy date, aka her breast pump:

14.

Elizabeth Olsen’s hairstylist shared the back of her beautiful head along with details about his process for styling her hair:

15.

Amber Ruffin showed off her many, many Emmy dress contenders:

16.

And finally, Catherine Zeta-Jones showed how excited she was to use mascara during her glam:

