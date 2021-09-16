BTC takes aim at $50K; Solana goes down; Is ETH ‘sound money’?

Tune in to watch Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun alongside resident market experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman. Here’s what to expect in this week’s markets news breakdown:
Next, Pechman and Finneseth take a dive deep into the most important factors driving the markets in back-to-back expert takes. Join Pechman on a journey through the history of . There are a few events that might reveal what Ethereum truly is. Then, Finneseth takes a closer look at alternative next-generation blockchain protocols that are beginning to gain a foothold in the market.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.