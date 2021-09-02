BTC price returns to $50K as Bitcoin bears lose $450M in daily liquidations By Cointelegraph

(BTC) swiftly reclaimed $50,000 on Sep. 2 as bears felt maximum pain and lost hundreds of millions of dollars.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD suddenly breaking through the $50,000 mark to hit its highest since Aug. 23.

BTC/USD buy and sell positions (Binance) as of Sep. 2. Source: Material Indicators/ Twitter (NYSE:)
BTC/USD liquidations chart. Source: Bybt