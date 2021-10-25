BTC price ‘on the way to $90K’ — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters

(BTC) launches into a new week, determined to keep $60,000 as support — despite new all-time highs failing to last.

After a classic Sunday dip, bulls regained control and have managed to keep clear of sub-$60,000 lows.

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Charles Edwards/Twitter
Bitcoin ETF approval timeline. Source: Arcane Research
Exchange BTC reserves chart. Source: Bybt
Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of Oct. 25. Source: TradingView