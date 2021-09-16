BTC price hits $48K with little resistance left before $50K retest By Cointelegraph

(BTC) quickly returned to $48,000 during Sept. 15 as continued on the path to a $50,000 retest.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the largest cryptocurrency as it beat out thin resistance above $47,000 to zone in on psychologically significant higher levels.

