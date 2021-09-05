BTC price dips to test $48K ‘springboard’ for potential new Bitcoin bull run By Cointelegraph

(BTC) briefly fell below $50,000 to retest support on Friday in a “critical” move for determining bullish continuation.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping to lows of $48,350 on Bitstamp overnight before recovering.

BTC/USD annotated 1-day candle chart (Coinbase (NASDAQ:)). Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter
Bitcoin estimated 7-day average hash rate chart. Source: Blockchain.com