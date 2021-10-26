BTC price dips below $62K on VanEck Bitcoin ETF launch day By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) fell below $62,000 on Oct. 26 as the launch of the third United States regulated exchange-traded fund (ETF) failed to budge the sideways price action.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting daily lows as U.S. markets opened on Oct. 26.

BTC/USD summary. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter (NYSE:)
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView