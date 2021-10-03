BTC, LUNA, ATOM, XTZ, AXS By Cointelegraph

The sentiment in the crypto markets can change quickly as seen from the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has risen from levels of extreme fear on Sept. 30 to neutral today. The sentiment may improve further if (BTC) breaks out and sustains above the psychologically critical level at $50,000.
One important event that may boost short-term sentiment is the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. Although the SEC extended the deadline of four Bitcoin ETF applications by 45 days on Oct. 1, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas is hopeful that a futures-backed Bitcoin ETF may receive the green signal by the middle of October.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.