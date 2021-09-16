BTC holds $48K as Evergrande forms ‘Lehman Brothers moment’ for China By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) cautiously held $48,000 on Thursday as excitement brewed over a boost thanks to China seeing its “Lehman Brothers moment.”

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading near the $48,000 mark Thursday.

3333.HK/USD 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView