BTC, ETH Tops Poll as Cryptos Elon Musk Should Invest With Tesla Shares By CoinQuora

Recently, Elon Musk sold some percentage of his Tesla (NASDAQ:) shares.

As a result, CoinQuora conducted a Twitter (NYSE:) Poll for people to ascertain the crypto he should buy.

and lead as the top choice for most people.

Entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk is very much known in various sectors of the economy. The businessman has been successful in picking out investments that worked for him over the years. Due to that, the multifaceted individual amassed a fortune that saw him become a billionaire in dollars.

Musk is a CEO and Product Architect of Tesla, as well as the CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, among other ventures. Musk is currently the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of US$271.5 billion. Not only that, Musk is a well-rounded figure in the cryptocurrency space. Therein, he propelled many to invest in with his tweets several times.

Going back, Musk asked his 63 million Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. In light of that, Musk sold more than 3.6 million worth of Tesla shares, worth $4 billion, and also sold 934,000 shares for about $1.1 billion. This comes after exercising an option to buy nearly 2.2 million shares.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

On that note, CoinQuora carried out a Twitter poll to ask the crypto community what cryptocurrency they think Elon Musk should buy now that he has sold his Tesla shares. In particular, four cryptos were outlined in the poll which are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), (BNB), and (SOL).

Going by the poll, 41.7% voted for Bitcoin, and Ethereum respectively, while 12.5% chose Solana. Lastly, 4.2% endorsed Binance Coin. The 41.7% shows a tie between BTC, and ETH, while SOL was the third choice for many that voted.

Conversely, those who had varying opinions suggested different cryptos they think he should buy. One suggested Dogecoin (DOGE), and (SHIB), and another concord to Musk putting his Tesla money down on Shiba Inu.

At press time, BTC’s price is $64,976.26, ETH sells for $4,640.06 while Solana trades at $236.54 per unit. Accordingly, Dogecoin (DOGE) is at $0.2611 and SHIB trades at $0.00005282

