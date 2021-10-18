BTC, ETH, SOL, MATIC, FTM By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
On Oct. 15, news that a (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could start trading as early as next week sent Bitcoin price to $62,933 but the rally has cooled off since then.

Some market participants believe that traders who bought the rumor of approval for a Bitcoin ETF product may sell on the news. Crypto trading firm QCP Capital said in an update that the approval of futures-based ETFs is unlikely to provide a long-term boost for Bitcoin prices similar to the one seen in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360