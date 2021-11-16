BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA By Cointelegraph

PlanB, creator of the popular BTC stock-to-flow model, does not seem to be perturbed by the dull price action of the past few days. The analyst believes that his worst-case scenario projection of $98,000 by Dec. 1 and $135,000 by Jan. 1 remains in place.

(BTC) could not sustain its gains and succumbed to profit-booking as the U.S. trading markets started the week, possibly indicating that bears have not given up yet.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.