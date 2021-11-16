BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) could not sustain its gains and succumbed to profit-booking as the U.S. trading markets started the week, possibly indicating that bears have not given up yet.

PlanB, creator of the popular BTC stock-to-flow model, does not seem to be perturbed by the dull price action of the past few days. The analyst believes that his worst-case scenario projection of $98,000 by Dec. 1 and $135,000 by Jan. 1 remains in place.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360