BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

(BTC) and Ether (ETH) have both witnessed aggressive profit-booking after hitting their respective new all-time high. This suggests that traders who had bought on rumors of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund booked profits following the successful launch of the ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) (BITO).

The bulls tried to stage a recovery in Bitcoin after the launch of the second BTC futures-linked ETF by digital asset manager Valkyrie on Oct. 22 but met with strong selling pressure at higher levels. The selling has pulled the greed level on the Crypto Fear and Greed Index from 84 on Oct. 21 to 75 on Oct. 22.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360