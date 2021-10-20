BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) surged to a new all-time high today, hitting close to $67,000. Ether (ETH) also broke above its immediate resistance and has started its march toward the all-time high. This pushed the total market capitalization of the crypto sector to a new all-time high above $2.64 trillion.

The successful debut of the ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (BITO) acted as the trigger to boost sentiment in the crypto space. The ProShares’ ETF trading volume on the first day of the launch exceeded $1 billion, making it the second-most successful ETF debut based on the trading volume on day one.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360