BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI

Matilda Colman
ProShares Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) will enter the history books on Oct. 19 when it starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BITO.

Market participants are likely to watch the volumes on the ETF closely to gauge the amount of participation from institutional investors. If the response is tepid for a few days, short-term traders may be tempted to book profits, but the bullish momentum may pick up further if demand remains strong.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360