BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

(BTC) has been sustaining above $54,000 for the past few days but that has not resulted in euphoria among investors. Google (NASDAQ:) Trends data shows that Bitcoin search interest has not picked up in recent days and is nearing one-year lows. Some analysts believe that this is a sign that only stronger hands are accumulating.
A recent report from CoinShares also showed that institutional investors pumped more than $226 million into Bitcoin products in the week ending Oct. 8. The analysis firm estimates that the total assets under the management of institutional crypto products have ballooned to $66.7 billion, just 5% below the record hit in May.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.