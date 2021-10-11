BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
2

(BTC) resumed its rally on Oct. 11 and climbed close to $58,000. This marks an almost 100% recovery from the May plunge and shows that any regulatory action by China is having only a temporary effect.

The strong rally in Bitcoin in the past few days has boosted sentiment and analysts are back with their six-figure projections. Geoffrey Kendrick, head of emerging market currency research at Standard Chartered (OTC:), anticipates Bitcoin to rally to $100,000 by early next year.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360