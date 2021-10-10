BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally above $50,000 seems to have received a boost from institutional buyers who are looking to hedge their portfolio against increasing inflation, said JPMorgan (NYSE:) in a note to its clients on Oct. 7. The bank’s analysts speculated that institutional investors may be preferring over gold as a better hedge against inflation.

A recent study titled “Cryptocurrencies and the Sharpe Ratio of Traditional Investment Models” by crypto asset management firms Iconic Funds and Cryptology Asset Group showed that the addition of cryptocurrencies to any portfolio improved returns and risk-reward performance of the portfolio.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
DOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
LUNA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
UNI/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView