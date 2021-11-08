BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, SHIB, DOGE, AVAX By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) is close to making a new all-time high and Ether (ETH) finally soared to hit a new high at $4,800. This pushed the total crypto market capitalization above $3 trillion for the first time ever on Nov. 8, according to data from CoinGecko.

Data from Santiment shows that Bitcoin whales holding between 10,000 BTC to 100,000 BTC in their wallets have been buying aggressively in the past few days. They have added 92,000 Bitcoin in the past 25 days, out of which roughly 43,000 have been purchased in the past five days.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360