BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, SHIB, DOGE, AVAX By Cointelegraph

Data from Santiment shows that Bitcoin whales holding between 10,000 BTC to 100,000 BTC in their wallets have been buying aggressively in the past few days. They have added 92,000 Bitcoin in the past 25 days, out of which roughly 43,000 have been purchased in the past five days.

(BTC) is close to making a new all-time high and Ether (ETH) finally soared to hit a new high at $4,800. This pushed the total crypto market capitalization above $3 trillion for the first time ever on Nov. 8, according to data from CoinGecko.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.