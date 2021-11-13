BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

(BTC) price continues to weaken following the shakeout of the leveraged traders in the derivatives markets on Nov. 10. This caused the derivative funding rates to drop to the neutral territory of 0.01% across exchanges.

Data analysis firm Arcane Research said in its latest weekly newsletter that the derivatives markets had matured compared to the run to the previous all-time high in April. The firm highlighted that the futures’ basis, the difference between Bitcoin’s spot price and futures price, which was at elevated levels in April have dropped much lower, “indicating a healthier market.”

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360