BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA By Cointelegraph

Data analysis firm Arcane Research said in its latest weekly newsletter that the derivatives markets had matured compared to the run to the previous all-time high in April. The firm highlighted that the futures’ basis, the difference between Bitcoin’s spot price and futures price, which was at elevated levels in April have dropped much lower, “indicating a healthier market.”

(BTC) price continues to weaken following the shakeout of the leveraged traders in the derivatives markets on Nov. 10. This caused the derivative funding rates to drop to the neutral territory of 0.01% across exchanges.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.